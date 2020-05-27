There have been numerous letters written to this newspaper against abortion - all of which I wholeheartedly agree. However, I don't recall any letters regarding the real problem. While I can understand if a woman does not want a baby, what I cannot understand is why she cannot act RESPONSIBLE enough to use one of the many forms of BIRTH CONTROL ..... instead of killing an innocent life. However, while abortion is horrible enough, INFANTICIDE - which our esteemed "Dr." governor endorses, is WORSE THAN DEPLORABLE.
S. WHITESELL
BOONES MILL
