As to Senator Bill Stanley’s comment in your article “Senate gun bills advance” published on January 12, I would think that Senator Stanley would welcome a gun free zone (perhaps known as a “Bill Stanley Sanctuary”) in each entity he represents. This way he could meet with constituents without fear of Andy Parker or some other bereaved parent showing up, forcing Senator Stanley to feel the need to call in the State Police.
JIM JEFFERSON
UNION HALL
