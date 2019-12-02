Rep. Ben Cline,
I saw a video of you a couple of people behind Steve King storming the closed bipartisan impeachment inquiry hearing on Capitol Hill this week.
You should be ashamed of yourself participating in this illegal charade. You claim to be a Christian family man but are supporting a President who abandoned our Kurdish allies (who fought alongside us for five years against ISIS) so they could be murdered by Russian backed Turkey. This President and his lawyer this week in open court said that he could shoot someone in the middle of Fifth Avenue and get away with it. Have you conveniently forgotten the commandment Thou Shalt Not Murder?
JOE KRCMARIC
BEDFORD
