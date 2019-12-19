I got to read the fluff piece in The Roanoke Times’ December 1 issue by your Amy Friedenberger about what a swell guy Rep. Ben Cline is ("On hill, Ben Cline strives for balance"). Are we talking about the same person?
Let’s talk about Cline’s experience working for Rep. Bob Goodlatte first. Goodlatte was Virginia’s highest paid National Rifle Association (NRA) stooge for his entire political career, and he NEVER ONCE held a gun control hearing as chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. It’s no wonder why House reps and staffers called the Judiciary Committee during Goodlatte’s tenure as the “House committee where good bills come to die.”
Goodlatte being owned by the NRA was not lost on Cline when he decided to run for his retiring boss’ House seat last year. The NRA bankrolled Cline's victorious candidacy to the tune of $100,000, and he hasn’t let the gun lobby down since.
My favorite Cline story about being owned by the NRA is his activity about domestic violence in 2019. Early in the new legislative session, the House overwhelmingly passed, with 33 Republicans agreeing, the Violence Against Women Act, which included provisions to prevent abusers from buying a gun in an effort to help protect abused women and children victims from further harm. Although this should have been a no-brainer, the NRA, in its ongoing efforts to fight ANY efforts to restrict gun purchases for ANY reason, ordered its congressional stooges to OPPOSE the bill. Cline did exactly as told and voted AGAINST efforts to protect victims of domestic violence.
The irony is that in Cline’s November 6 newsletter to his constituents, he said:
“Last week, we recognized “Domestic Violence Awareness Month” to acknowledge the strength of survivors and call for an end to the abuse experienced by more than 2 million Americans each year. Whether in the Virginia House of Delegates or in Congress, I HAVE BEEN, AND CONTINUE TO BE, A TIRELESS ADVOCATE FOR REFORMS TO END THE CYCLE OF ABUSE.”
Where I come from, we call that a “bald-faced” lie. I guess your reporter missed all that stuff about Cline’s relationship with the NRA.
DON FELICIANO
LURAY
