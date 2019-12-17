The title itself is revealing, “Impeachment proceedings are fundamentally flawed,” (Dec. 5 commentary) as Rep. Ben Cline (R) Botetourt follows the same script as his fellow Republicans in challenging the impeachment of Donald Trump by criticizing the process rather than rigorously analyzing the merits of the Ukrainian scandal.
The merits, the reasons Mr. Trump is being impeached, are primarily that he committed bribery by attempting to coerce a foreign government, with the power of his office and hundreds of millions of dollars in our tax money, to obtain favors to benefit him personally, and then has obstructed justice by refusing to hand over incriminating documents and allow key witnesses to testify.
So it’s puzzling and cruelly ironic that Rep. Cline would channel the memory of the late Rep. Caldwell Butler, (R) Roanoke, who faced the same gut-wrenching deliberations as President Richard Nixon’s impeachment loomed nearly 50 years ago, as Butler was laser-focused on the merits.
Rep. Butler said, “There are frightening implications for the future of our country if we do not impeach the president of the United States. Because we will, by this impeachment proceeding, be establishing a standard of conduct for the president of the United States which will for all time be a matter of public record.
“If we fail to impeach, we have condoned and left unpunished a course of conduct totally inconsistent with the reasonable expectations of the American people...
“And we will have said to the American people, ‘These misdeeds are inconsequential and unimportant.’ …”
Perhaps Mr. Cline could take a page from Mr. Butler’s playbook and consider what Mr. Trump did and not the minutia of how the Democrats have chosen to challenge it.
To borrow a phrase, “Mr. Cline, we knew Caldwell Butler; he was a friend of ours. Congressman, you’re no Caldwell Butler.”
MICHAEL ABRAHAM
BLACKSBURG
