Why is it that we are bound to our beliefs, sometimes in the face of a storm of evidence that contradicts those beliefs? Specifically, in the realm of politics, why do we hold fast to ideas that are contrary to our best personal and national interests, common sense, and a fistful of facts? How do we explain deeply religious, moral evangelical voters supporting an immoral, or amoral, adulterous and dishonest president who takes benefits from the poor and sick to give tax breaks to the ultra-rich and corporations rolling in profits? Why do “Conservatives” abandon conservation to back a president who wipes out regulations that protect the sanctity of creation and defies the Constitution?
In his book “The Righteous Mind: Why Good People Are Divided By Politics and Religion” Jonathan Haidt proposes that “People bind themselves into political teams that share moral narratives. Once they accept a particular narrative, they become blind to alternative moral worlds.” Embedded gut instincts make decisions and the mind rationalizes those decisions. In his studies Haidt found this was “…not reasoning in search of truth: it was reasoning in support of …emotional reactions.” Culture, or tribe, provide the support to cement beliefs in place.
“The Knowledge Illusion: Why We Never Think Alone”, by Steven Sloman and Philip Fernbach, confronts the science and fact deniers, stating “Scientific attitudes are not based on rational evaluation of evidence, and therefore providing information does not change them. Attitudes are determined instead by a host of contextual and cultural factors that make them largely immune to change.” Studies have shown that when confronted with hard evidence contrary to their beliefs, subjects will harden those beliefs.
There is a lesson and a challenge here for all of us – left, right and in-between. The lesson is that we can be wrong, and the challenge is that we need to dig into our thinking to see if we are guided by reason or gut reaction based on bad information and tribal instinct.
DICK BAUMAN
BLACKSBURG
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.