In reference to "Ex-Hokie to serve two months," June 28, O, the trials of a football player, having a little fun and being caught 'in the act,' shall we say. The article regarding Dwayne Crossen. O, the poor feller, suspended from Virginia Tech but still allowed to start summer session at his new school.
This article DEMANDS A RESPONSE whether this letter is published or not. It is abhorrent, it is unconscionable even to contemplate anything LESS than EXPULSION from a college or university upon discovery that a student has engaged in the distribution (not to mention production) of pornography of any sort: there is no 'good' or 'light' form of pornography, it is all an affront to the victim (consensual or not), the parents of the victim, all others who view the stuff, the producer, not to mention to the creator of the producer.
To suggest that the poor feller shouldn't oughta hafta miss some school (or is it just ball practice?) just because he misbehaved is an affront to anyone with half a brain cell. Two months in jail, and that to be carried out at a more convenient time, is but a slap on the wrist, a slap in the face of the victim, telling her that it's just how boys are, and that wrist has a glove on it anyway so he doesn't feel a thing. Criminal actions deserve criminal penalties, and two months for production and distribution of pornography is NOT it. Behavior results in consequences, whether good or bad. This two month farce is nothing but that: a farce handed down to placate the masses.
JANE RIOS
ROANOKE