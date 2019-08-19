Once again this morning, the intersections were being used by the “beggars.” Why can’t Roanoke and Roanoke County pass a law and stop these people. I have stopped several times asking if they want to go to a shelter, but they don’t. They cannot make money there, they want your money, and you are giving it to them to relieve some guilt I suppose.
Give it to the rescue mission. These people probably make more than what my Social Security check is, and if you will notice it is the same ones. Have you not ever seen them get together afterward and split their money. You wonder just where they are staying. At the intersection of Starkey Road, a guy sits there, does not stand, and there is barely enough room for him to sit.
One day one of them is going to get hit by a car and then the person who hit them will have to deal with the pain. Please whomever has control over this matter, City Council, County commissioners. Someone help and stop this before it turns into a tragedy. Many cities have adopted a law where they cannot beg, and guess what folks, they move on to the next city. Help them to move on “movers and shakers” who get things done here in Roanoke.
MELINDA SETZER
ROANOKE