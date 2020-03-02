I have lived in Bedford for over 50 years and yet did not know how many wealthy people reside here. Now, however, watching the number of signs and bumper stickers in support of Donald Trump, I have been enlightened. Bedford millionaires must number in the hundreds, if not thousands. Why else would all these people be supporting Trump unless they were benefiting from the enormous tax break with which they have been rewarded? Their tax bills must have gone down, and they must be reveling in the rise of the stock market - boosted by corporations using their big tax-break payday to buy back their own stock. Wow! What a deal for the rich! And what a blow to our nation’s debt.
And there is potentially more good information for these people. The Trump administration is considering another tax break aimed at the wealthiest among us: a tax cut to investors on profits they earn when selling assets like stocks or bonds. If this comes to fruition through executive action, look for more Trump signs and bumper stickers as our Bedford millionaires rejoice in their good fortunes.
But the rest of our Bedford residents who do not share in their good fortunes are anxiously awaiting the day when, not if, the tax chicken comes home to roost.
ANN DUNCAN
BEDFORD
