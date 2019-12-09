Of all of the issues to stir the hearts and feet of Bedford voters it was not the state of our education system, the issue of economic opportunities in our county, or access to affordable housing, health care or transportation. No, it was the Second Amendment and the desire to have Bedford become a sanctuary county for guns.
Many ordinary citizens and even some of our elected officials expressed the idea that any laws passed in Richmond, which restrict Second Amendment rights, may not be obeyed or enforced in Bedford. That prospect is deeply concerning.
FYI Bedford, a Fox News poll conducted August 11-13 indicated that 90% of registered voters favored requiring background checks for gun purchases, 81% favored taking guns from at risk people and 67% favor banning assault weapons. It might just be that even you agree with some of the proposed restrictions that Governor Ralph Northam has put forth. These include: “universal background checks; a ban on assault weapons, bump stocks and high-capacity magazines; and limiting handgun purchases to one per month.” Think about it.
KAREN R. NUZZO
BEDFORD
