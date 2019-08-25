Almost reflexively, the military, police, firemen and EMS are recognized as local heroes.
I want to make a case that the Emergency Department staff should receive the same good wishes and public awareness. The ER (traditional name) is a dangerous place, with the same exposure to the problems of society that our traditional heroes face. There is violence, unreasonable expectations, tragic interactions, heartbreak and tears. There is PTSD among the staff.
Yet the staff persists. This is incredibly tough work and burnout is ever a peril. But they do so much good. So much.
I ask that the public and the media acknowledge this, and be equally thankful for them.
DAVID DAVIS
ROANOKE