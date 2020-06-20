I was dismayed by Ron Roop's letter ("Congress not helping retirees," May 15). In the first place, the very purpose of the current shut downs is to protect the elderly, who are more likely to get complications from the coronavirus. In addition, unlike business revenues, wages and employment based health insurance, Social Security and Medicare continue normally. We retirees would do well to show some gratitude for the sacrifices society is making on our behalf instead of demanding compensation for lower returns on our savings.
Mr. Roop wants a cut in his taxes because allegedly the government is only funding "pet" organizations. I became tired of this broken record a long time ago. But be careful what you ask for: you may get it. Mr. Roop and those who think like him may well succeed in electing politicians who do just what he wants: cut taxes just when the government is spending an unprecedented amount. This would leave the printing press as the remaining resource to generate funds. Germany in 1923 and more recently Zimbabwe and Venezuela have demonstrated where such a scenario can lead. If the currency, and savings with it, become worthless, nobody will be hit worse than retirees.
MICHAEL RENARDY
BLACKSBURG
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.