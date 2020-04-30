Back in 1951 I was a brand new graduate... .Of the first grade! My parents shipped me off to New Hampshire to some of my mother's relatives for the summer and for half a year of the 2nd grade because of the severity of the polio outbreak in the southern Appalachians. They received criticism for this but I was unaware. In an effort to find a polio vaccine the country was importing some 40,000 Rhesus Monkeys from eastern India.
I returned to Giles County after the 1951 Christmas having immensely enjoyed three airline flights, several train rides, and a great tour go New York City. I discovered that I loved to travel. The research continued for several years until the Salk vaccine became widely available which effectively shut the disease down.
It saddens me to know that polio has made a small return because some children are not being inoculated today.The Rhesus monkeys (macaques, actually) along with their flight crews, had a 9,000 plus mile 40 hour series of 7 flights to get to New York's Idlewild airport, today's JFK. The old DC-4 propeller-driven airliner did not have air conditioning so the tropical flight segments were wearying. Central Europe, the Atlantic, and Canada were easier but headwinds could slow the flights on the western portion. Many years later I was hired as a new copilot on the huge DC-8 working for Seaboard World Airlines. I got to fly with many Captains who were on those flights from Calcutta which may well have saved my life But we could retrace those flights in a little over one day with a decent layover in Europe. Nothing remains long in the airline industry and Seaboard was merged into the Flying Tigers in 1980 and the Tigers were merged into FedEx in 1991. I retired 12 years later. I am so blessed in so many ways.
JOHN SNIDOW
HARDY
