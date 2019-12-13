The race to create and have widespread autonomous vehicles should be very concerning to small town governments. This occurred to me as I was driving home from school for the summer. I passed through several small towns and received speeding tickets in all of them.
Besides making me think about my driving habits, I also thought about why I was only getting stopped in small towns. Turns out speeding tickets and other traffic violations make up as much as 75% of some small towns' revenues and are notorious for setting up speed traps and other methods to keep these numbers high.
If autonomous vehicles take over and become integrated into the general public these towns will lose a very large portion of their revenue. Why? Because auto manufacturers cannot make and sell a car that is programmed to break the law, therefore these cars must comply with all traffic laws. So if people start driving cars that don’t speed, there wont be any speeding tickets. No speeding tickets, no revenue. Without it, taxes must go up.
I wouldn’t be surprised if local governments imposed a much high tax on registering autonomous vehicles to make up for this loss in revenue. On top of this, budget cuts in small towns would increase (goodbye infrastructure). None of these are undesirable and just add to the many challenges, this one in particular I believe is being overlooked, that come with autonomous vehicles. Large cities will also be affected but not to the same extent that small towns in rural America will be hurt.
JACOB GANN
VIRGINIA MILITARY INSTITUTE, CLASS OF 2020
LEXINGTON
