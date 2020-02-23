I am almost always grateful to The Roanoke Times for the column by Leonard Pitts, but the one published on January 13 in this New Year had I thought special significance for me, and perhaps almost everyone who read it at this critical time in our history.
When Pitts title asks “What in the world happened here?” referring to the mind-boggling situation between President Trump’s varied interpretations of the Iran-U.S. situation of who attacked who and the Press’ struggle to make sense of it. Above all, in his conclusion he is asking readers and journalists to really try to understand what is going on and to ask the questions that need to be asked – not just accept what they hear - lest we further risk the dangers of another world war beginning in the Middle East.
Not an easy task considering the day to day statements by our current President who feels his role allows him to play with reality as he chooses. Thank you.
ALWYN M. MOSS
BLACKSBURG
