I have some encouragement. You are capable of doing your children good service in homeschooling. You know your children and their learning styles and interests better than anyone else. You care about them and their future more dearly than anyone. And, you have exceptional control over and customization of their learning environment.
Here are some homeschooling organizations you might like to research so you can make an informed decision.
Christian Liberty Academy: www.christianlibertyacademy.com
Khan Academy: www.khanacademy.org
Classical Conversations: www.classicalconversations.com
I am a director/tutor of the Challenge I level which translates as equivalent to the 9th grade in Classical Conversations.
Three of the remarkable beauties of Classical Conversations are:
• Detailed lesson plans
• Once per week meeting with other students with a tutor
• College credit if you are interested.
(1) The Guide over 100 pages in length, contains detailed lesson plans. (2) Once per week your student meets with other students as a community with their tutor providing opportunity for presentations and discussions. (3) College credit for course work is available with a fully accredited college and university (College of Southeastern and Southeastern University).
Locate an Informational Meeting from the Classical Conversations Home Page, click the green button "Events Near Me" on the top right, then fill in your location.
Homeschooling is an ancient and enduring endeavor. On Mount Rushmore is carved the faces of four famous homeschooled presidents of these United States.
JEFF BLACK
WYTHEVILLE
