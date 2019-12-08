A front page headline of the Oct. 26 Roanoke Times, "Troops to defend oil in Syria, Esper says," quotes Defense Secretary Mike Esper as stating that our nation is sending combat troops and armored vehicles to eastern Syria to prevent the oil fields located there from falling into the hands of ISIS militants.
I am confused! We have been told by our self-certified stable genius that he has fulfilled his campaign promise to extricate our troops from the Middle East, and that those few ISIS prisoners that managed to escape had been re-captured. We have also been assured that this same genius has personally defeated the ISIS caliphate.
According to Wikipedia, America has been a net exporter of petroleum products for at least the last five years and does not rely on Syrian oil at all. So why are we rushing to protect something that we do not need from an enemy that our leader has already defeated?
Something doesn't pass the "smell test"!
And would someone explain to me why, in light of the above circumstances, it is so important to protect Syrian oil from an enemy that has been soundly defeated, but of no consequence to abandon the Kurds, who fought so bravely in the fight to defeat that enemy. Is oil that we don't need more important than the lives and homeland of the people who supported our troops and who relied on our word that we would "be there" for them in their hour of need?
Is America great again yet?
PETE HAMILTON
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.