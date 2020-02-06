Your Jan. 10 editorial ("Can this poll be right?") says President Trump is getting support among Virginia Democrats, which makes me wonder if the party is losing touch with the people who need them most.

I’m not hearing much about what the Democrats’ 23 presidential candidates actually plan to do, if elected. TV news media focus on how much campaign money they’ve raised--never mind who’s contributing and what obligations they incur.

Greed flourishes in Trump's universe, and it’s contagious: The economy booms while business interests destroy the environment in the holy name of profit. Road and highway infrastructure go begging, with tragic consequences. Charter schools are touted while public schools go begging.

Trump is the Great Divider, the Me First advocate who plays footsie with brutal dictators one day and threatens war the next. It doesn’t have to be that way: Public campaign financing could give us leaders who aren’t promoting corporate business interests.

Public campaign financing could be funded through a tax return checkoff: citizens would choose to contribute money from their tax burden to an Election Campaign Fund. If you’re interested, more information is available at www.ncsl.org/research/elections-and-campaigns.

KYLE NOBLE

iNDEPENDENCE

Load comments