Your Jan. 10 editorial ("Can this poll be right?") says President Trump is getting support among Virginia Democrats, which makes me wonder if the party is losing touch with the people who need them most.
I’m not hearing much about what the Democrats’ 23 presidential candidates actually plan to do, if elected. TV news media focus on how much campaign money they’ve raised--never mind who’s contributing and what obligations they incur.
Greed flourishes in Trump's universe, and it’s contagious: The economy booms while business interests destroy the environment in the holy name of profit. Road and highway infrastructure go begging, with tragic consequences. Charter schools are touted while public schools go begging.
Trump is the Great Divider, the Me First advocate who plays footsie with brutal dictators one day and threatens war the next. It doesn’t have to be that way: Public campaign financing could give us leaders who aren’t promoting corporate business interests.
Public campaign financing could be funded through a tax return checkoff: citizens would choose to contribute money from their tax burden to an Election Campaign Fund. If you’re interested, more information is available at www.ncsl.org/research/elections-and-campaigns.
KYLE NOBLE
iNDEPENDENCE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.