In your December 28 editorial ("The greatest decade?"), you wondered "why would 10% of Democrats look warmly on the 1950s?"
You are correct to note that the 1950s was a decade of severe racial and gender inequality, as well as legal segregation in Virginia and other parts of the country. The progress we have made since then, while not enough, is something to celebrate.
But here are a few reasons why I, as a Democrat, can appreciate certain aspects of that decade.
-- The marginal income tax rate for the very highest earners was over 90% (for every dollar earned over $300,000 annually). And somehow the economy thrived. Even Bernie Sanders does not advocate such a high rate. (As he wryly pointed out, that makes him less of a socialist than Republican President Dwight D. Eisenhower.) In 2018 the 400 wealthiest Americans paid a lower total tax rate than any other income group.
-- In the 1950s a typical CEO made 20 times the salary of his or her average worker. In 2018 it was 278 times as much. More and more, top bosses and their employees exist in different social and economic universes.
-- Throughout the 1950s (and the 1960s and 1970s) household incomes at all levels increased at approximately the same rate. Since about 1980, inflation-adjusted earnings for most Americans have essentially flat-lined, while those for the top 5% continue to rise steadily.
-- In 1955 one-third of American workers belonged to labor unions, giving them the power to negotiate for decent pay increases, health care and pensions. Now that percentage is barely above 10% (5% in Virginia). The decline in union membership has coincided almost precisely with the rise in income inequality.
So yes, there are things to miss about the 1950s. But you won't hear about them from conservative nostalgists.
GENE ZITVER
LEXINGTON
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.