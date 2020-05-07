I am angry at the release of Tyson Golden on parole after being convicted of a triple murder. I am also angry that the parole board did not notify either the victim's families or the prosecutors as required by law. I am angry that the Mayor cannot comment on his vote in this matter as a member of the parole board. All of this is reprehensible.
Perhaps the mayor is too busy with his many obligations to be able to respond to a legitimate question. He claims to be an advocate of nonviolence, yet the board's actions in releasing Mr. Golden belie that.
Arrogance seems to be the order of the day when the parole board does not notify the legally required parties of a prisoner's release and then refuses to even comment on the release. If no one on the parole board can comment, then this leaves the citizenry in the dark as to the reasons for a triple murderer's release.
Perhaps it is easier to hide behind an "unable to comment" stance than it is to justify one's actions. Perhaps Mr. Lea is too busy to respond to a legitimate question because of his many obligations. It is time to relieve Mr. Lea of his obligations as mayor of this city if he is unable to respond to a legitimate question.
JIM PATSEL
ROANOKE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.