I am angry at the release of Tyson Golden on parole after being convicted of a triple murder. I am also angry that the parole board did not notify either the victim's families or the prosecutors as required by law. I am angry that the Mayor cannot comment on his vote in this matter as a member of the parole board. All of this is reprehensible.

Perhaps the mayor is too busy with his many obligations to be able to respond to a legitimate question. He claims to be an advocate of nonviolence, yet the board's actions in releasing Mr. Golden belie that.

Arrogance seems to be the order of the day when the parole board does not notify the legally required parties of a prisoner's release and then refuses to even comment on the release. If no one on the parole board can comment, then this leaves the citizenry in the dark as to the reasons for a triple murderer's release.

Perhaps it is easier to hide behind an "unable to comment" stance than it is to justify one's actions. Perhaps Mr. Lea is too busy to respond to a legitimate question because of his many obligations. It is time to relieve Mr. Lea of his obligations as mayor of this city if he is unable to respond to a legitimate question.

JIM PATSEL

ROANOKE

Load comments