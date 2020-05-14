I've always thought I had a rudimentary understanding of the famous saying, "For every action, there is a reaction." There are times though, where our thinking goes off on a tangent. Do we realize that, absent this virus curse which hangs over us, we, in all probability, would never have heard, or seen, the great blind Italian tenor, Andrea Bocelli singing the hymn, "Amazing Grace" in front of the Milan Cathedral of Italy. Completely unaccompanied by another voice or an instrument.
If that did not, at the least, cause one to choke (or actually shed tears) one should be concerned about his mental health.
I realize that a magnificent aria cannot overcome suffering and death; however, there is a reason that religious persons (and others) believe in "lighting one candle in the dark." The candle will not extinguish the darkness, but the darkness can become bearable by hope, belief, trust, goodness.
Thank you for that candle, Mr. Bocelli.
F.D. WILLIAMSON
COVINGTON
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.