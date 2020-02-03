These are concerning days. People are angry. Friends are no longer friends because of politics. Families are divided. Husbands and wives are often on separate sides, and those sides can be bitter and distant. Political anger is like a wildfire consuming our country. My husband and I agree that it is a Laurel versus Yanny phenomenon. People can listen to the same speech and hear completely different things.
Trump has poisoned the well of reason and compromise. Our society is like a car veering off the road close to a violent crash. The normal response is to over correct. To jerk hard the opposite direction, and that is completely understandable, but that reaction will most likely cause us to crash and burn. The best way to save ourselves is to make a gentle but strong correction.
I, like so many others, wanted to over correct politically. I wanted to pull the pendulum to the far left to rebalance, but I now feel concerned that they may cause Democrats to crash and burn. Where is the correction that will allow more voters to see a roadway that they are willing to take? Can we get on the road and avoid going off the cliff and losing to Trump? Can we be logical in these emotional days?
I submit that we need a candidate that can move us onto the high road. A candidate that appeals to Independents and disenfranchised Republicans. We need someone old enough to have experience, but young enough to have the energy and grit to do the job. We need a candidate with impeccable integrity and tenacity, a candidate that is intelligent but grounded in common sense. We need someone who can go up against Trump and win. We need Amy Klobuchar.
LAURA DAVIDSON
MONETA
