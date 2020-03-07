The liberalism movement in the United States is gradually devaluing the meaning of being an American citizen. They are diminishing the boundaries and paving the alleys for illegal immigrants, which deprecating the value of the American society and changing the norms and values of the nation.
As some states, such as California, Connecticut, Delaware, Oregon and etc., are allowing nonresidents to vote in municipal, town or special district elections, it is the path to allowing nonresidents to vote in the federal elections. The liberals in the United States are bolstering their foundation by attracting the millennials, minorities and the immigrants and rendering illusory hopes.
While thousands of Americans are suffering drugs addiction, homelessness and some kind of mental health illness, the liberals are focusing on a quick path of citizenship for undocumented immigrants, legalizing recreational marijuana, raising taxes to afford the promises.
By disseminating provocative propaganda, delivering negative sentiments against conservatism and inflating situations to create tensions in the public, the liberals are cementing their base to win the elections. We ought to realize that the liberal policy has proven its failure in the long run and it causes economic problems in the country. The high rate of poverty and housing crises are conspicuous examples of those states that are ruled by the liberals.
However, as Virginia is one of the vital states in the nation, it is worrisome to be under the control of the Democrats and, hence, enforcing their liberal policy. Their political game is becoming more ambiguous and manipulative. They are welding the old pieces together and using them as tools to influence people in the political battle. Governor Northam alongside the legislatures are in the process of changing the definition of liberty and freedom. It is the panic technique they use to creating fear in people’s mind. The pervasive action of Democrats is slipping Virginia into a crater and lay a rugged path for the ordinary citizens of Virginia. The peaceful rally on January 20 demonstrated the concern of people who felt they will be affected by ridged political decision which change the value of their lives.
SERWAN ZANGANA
ROANOKE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.