As Hillary Rodham Clinton opines about her chances in 2020, it makes sense to update her presidential resume. Perhaps it’s also time to convey a few inconvenient truths to Democrats.
We now know that those 30,000 “missing” emails were on HRC’s private server, which she had destroyed, after getting immunity from Obama’s Department of Justice. We now know that HRC’s FBI security breach report was changed by Comey, which avoided her indictment and possible jail time! Since HRC resigned as Secretary of State, foreign donations to the Clinton Foundation vanished.
Now, to hate mongers and crackpots — there are actually two investigations underway in Washington, D.C. One is an inquiry, not really impeachment. Pelosi does not want a real impeachment, because she knows it will be overturned in the Senate! Democrats should understand that transparency would be required, if precedents are followed, after the vote. It would eliminate Schiff’s “closed door” inquisition and tendency to make stuff up!
The second investigation is ongoing, which Democrats and their media/press don’t publicize. It’s being run by adults — real professionals, who respect American juris prudence — no leaks, innuendos or misinformation. They look for any evidence of wrong doing, in the origins of the Russian collusion hoax, investigated by Mueller.
We should understand the ramifications of both investigations. Impeachment has happened before, and is a political process. Even when conducted properly, those found guilty do not go to jail, and some impeached officials even return to complete their term in office!
The “collusion” investigation could involve high crimes by government officials, who have taken an oath of office to support our Constitution. Those convicted of violating this trust will be punished more severely and can get prison time!
This country is so divided by “gotcha” politics, that there’s little time to address the most important issues facing our nation and well-being of our people. We need to allow our leaders to do their jobs, not hinder them.
Let’s pray that one day soon, a few “real” journalists will emerge, to speak and write the truth. America deserves it!
PHILLIP W. UNGER
DALEVILLE
