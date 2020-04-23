While the COVID-19 pandemic threatens the health of millions in this country, the novel coronavirus presents unique challenges for more than five million Americans and 140,000 Virginians living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers. Public health strategies aimed at limiting contact with others is nearly impossible for people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias, who rely on family caregivers and others.
The Alzheimer’s Association is here to help families take the necessary measures to prepare for and cope.
Practice Good Hygiene: people with Alzheimer’s may forget to wash their hands or follow other precautions to ensure safe hygiene. Caregivers are encouraged to be extra vigilant in helping individuals practice safe hygiene – demonstrate thorough handwashing.
Play Gatekeeper with Outside Caregivers and Guests: it’s critical that family members carefully monitor who is coming into the home and to ensure all who enter are healthy. Be proactive in asking outside caregivers and guests about their current health status and make sure they are not experiencing any symptoms of illness.
Monitor Sudden or Sustained Changes in Behavior: People living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias may not be able to communicate if they are feeling bad or showing early symptoms of illness. It is important that caregivers monitor family members closely and respond quickly to any signs of distress, discomfort or increased confusion. Even when people living with Alzheimer’s cannot communicate verbally, their actions may be sending a message.
Be Calm and Create a Nurturing Environment: The current COVID-19 pandemic is creating added anxiety for everyone. Do your best to remain calm, particularly in your interactions with family members living with dementia. Creating a calm environment will help individuals living with dementia feel safe and protected.
The Alzheimer’s Association is here to help families. Visit alz.org or call the 24/7 Helpline - 800-272-3900.
MARIE KOLENDO
SR. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION CENTRAL AND WESTERN AND GREATER RICHMOND CHAPTERS
CHARLOTTESVILLE
