The National Popular Vote (NPV) Compact is an agreement that states can enter into that simply says that whoever gets the most votes becomes President. One common concern is that if we choose the President by popular vote, a few of the most populous states will (allegedly) control the outcome of the election.
For example, it is sometimes pointed out that six states (California, Texas, Florida, New York, Illinois and Pennsylvania) make up 41% of the U.S. population – implying that these states would nearly completely determine the outcome of any Presidential election. But let’s examine this claim.
First, these six states do not all vote the same way. In 2016, three went for Trump and three for Clinton. Furthermore, voters within states did not all vote alike. Over 9.1 million voters in California, New York and Illinois voted for Trump—and he lost those states. Over 11.3 million voters in Florida, Pennsylvania and Texas voted for Clinton—and she lost those states. So, over 20.4 million votes in those six states were essentially ignored, resulting in exactly zero electoral votes.
Similarly, in the other 44 states, millions more votes did not count. Wouldn’t it be better to count all the votes in all the states and see who got the most votes, rather than discarding tens of millions of votes? Under National Popular Vote, all votes would be counted.
THEODORE FULLER
WILMINGTON, N.C.
