In recent weeks there have been numerous news stories about protests across the country against lockdowns and shelter in place orders. It is easy to appreciate people’s concern growing out of boredom, anger and fear.
Additionally, many are struggling to provide for themselves and families on a daily basis. All of us are dealing with many hardships at this time. This brings to mind the expression – ‘Do you have a dog in this fight?’ I have two.
My son is a nurse in an urban hospital in Montana. He has cared for a small number of positive or likely positive patients at his facility. The risk to him and his family has been minimal. My daughter is a respiratory therapist in a hospital in the greater D.C. area. She has cared for as many as 10-15 COVID-19 positive patients in one 12 hour shift.
In many larger facilities respiratory therapists have the primary responsibility to carry out orders from physicians relating to the patient’s respiratory status. This is especially true for patients with COVID-19 on ventilators. My daughter is in close proximity to highly infectious patients every time she works.
The availability of PPE has been an issue since the pandemic started. One of her coworkers went to work wearing a garbage bag and swim goggles as a substitute for appropriate PPE. My daughter has recounted interactions between coworkers that sound like a horror movie gone wrong.
Several nurses in her hospital went from caring for COVID-19 patients to being on a ventilator after acquiring COVID-19. Speaking with my daughter and son several times a week, I know they both share one thing - they go to work to make a living but also to care for patients that are in great need.
If we reopen too soon and a second wave occurs, we may well finally have adequate PPE. What we may not have is enough health care personnel to use the PPE. If our healthcare system and the people who work in it are overwhelmed, our society and all its members will be the big losers.
KELLY ARNOLD
ROANOKE
