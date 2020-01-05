I very much enjoyed reading your December 8 Nation & World, Associated Press article regarding the 78th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor by Hawaii based reporter Audrey Mcavoy ("Aging survivors return to Pearl Harbor"). However, I must point out a factual error in the included "FASTFACT" insert that states the USS Arizona "is a grave for 900 soldiers killed in the attack." There are no soldiers entombed in the USS Arizona, only sailors and Marines.
As with most journalists today, including the writers and editorial staff at The Roanoke Times, they have little military experience or knowledge and often erroneously confuse the title of soldier to represent any member of the U.S. Armed Forces, which is blatantly false. Soldiers are in the Army, Marines and sailors are in the Navy, and Airmen are in the Air Force. Among veterans and currently serving U.S. military service members, it is a sign of disrespect to not accurately acknowledge these very important distinctions, especially when stating this error as a fact.
DAVID J. LOFGREN
COLONEL, US ARMY (RETIRED)
ROANOKE
