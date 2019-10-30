Virginia Senator John Edwards has been the single most effective advocate in the General Assembly for bringing passenger rail service back to our region. In large part because of his strong support and innovative approaches, we got Amtrak first to Lynchburg, then two years ago to Roanoke, providing popular, fast, safe and comfortable trips to the Washington area and points north.
But we must now bring this essential service further, to Christiansburg, to serve the New River Valley with its burgeoning student population and emerging technology industries.
John Edwards will be our best advocate in Richmond to make this happen. He will work untiringly, as in the past, on this critical issue for the future of our region.
We need to be able to get on the train at Christiansburg Station! All aboard to re-elect Senator Edwards!
ROBERT BECKMAN
BLACKSBURG
