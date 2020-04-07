The current complaints about Trump's handling of the Coronavirus reminds me of English history and their wars with the Danes.
King AEtheir's nickname was "Alfred the Unready." He was crowned at the age of no more than 13 and his mother, the Queen, acted as Regent. His tenure was a golden age.
Over the centuries the English and Danish people learned to respect each other and created a workable government. They also developed the system of buying and selling with witnesses present so as to record each sale.
Actually the term “unready” is a pun on the AEtheir name and can mean either “unready” or “poorly advised.” Needless to say, both meanings are appropriate for Donald Trump. He is both Unready and Poorly Advised.
JOHN WINFREY
LEXINGTON
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.