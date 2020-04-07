The current complaints about Trump's handling of the Coronavirus reminds me of English history and their wars with the Danes.

King AEtheir's nickname was "Alfred the Unready."  He was crowned at the age of no more than 13 and his mother, the Queen, acted as Regent.  His tenure was a golden age.

Over the centuries the English and Danish people learned to respect each other and created a workable government. They also developed the system of buying and selling with witnesses present so as to record each sale.

Actually the term “unready” is a pun on the AEtheir name and can mean either “unready” or “poorly advised.” Needless to say, both meanings are appropriate for Donald Trump. He is both Unready and Poorly Advised.

JOHN WINFREY

LEXINGTON

Tags

Load comments