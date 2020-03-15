North Korea is putting nukes on subs that will patrol the Pacific and President Trump is sending Kim love letters? Where is that Red Line? Iran was complying with the Uranium Deal, but Trump tore it up. And then stupid, hit Iran with crippling Sanctions ! If candidate Trump didn’t want stupid Wars, why did he put Neocon’s in his administration? Trump to Joe Scarborough (2015) “I think there is a lot of stupidity going on in the world right now, Joe.” Does the killing of Soleimani while ignoring North Korea sound like an intelligent millionaire? In 2011 Trump accused Obama of wanting to start a war with Iran to get reelected. Nine years later Trump is facing impeachment and his role-of-the-dice distraction may yet start a war! That would reduce the flow of oil thru the Strait of Hormuz, and allow Trump to end sanction’s on Putin’s Exxon-Mobile oil deal! Trump, Putin and their cronies will get rich.
In January 2001, why did President Bush make a Secret Oil Pipeline Deal with the Taliban? He had just read the CIA Preliminary Judgment that Bin Laden (a guest of the Taliban) was responsible for the USS Cole attack. And yet the Decider-in-Chief conveniently forgot what he and Cheney said about the death’s of 17 Americans, 105 days earlier. They would also ignore the Recruitment Video from Bin Laden in June 2001.
The Bush Administration stalled the creation of the 9/11 Commission for 14 months and before the release of that book, he invaded Iraq. Did Bush and his Neocon’s use our Patriotism from the attack on 9/11 and then create the WMD scare to distract us, and avoid talk of Impeachment? That war changed the balance of power, gave rise to the Sunni rebellion and the prison camps Bush created gave birth to Isis. Were the spoils of war worth the deaths of 150,000 Iraqis and 4,400 Americans? Some Iraqis are glad Soleimani is dead and some people around the world want Bush and his Neocon’s tried for war crimes.
GARY LEE
ROANOKE
