Where does your food come from?
If you're like many Americans, the answer is the grocery store. And frankly, that is disturbing. The grocery store isn't where food comes from - it's just where it's distributed. In reality, far too many people are unaware of the role of American agriculture in their daily lives . . . and what it really takes to have food on their dinner table.
Just a few generations ago most people were a part of - and had friends or relatives involved with - agriculture. Today, that's no longer the case. Agriculture is responsible for providing the necessities of life . . . food, fiber, clothing and shelter. American farmers are working harder and smarter than ever and it shows. Today, each American farmer feeds more than 165 people. The world population will increase 47% to 8.9 billion by 2050. Thus, the need for food and agriculture products produced in the United States and around the world is dramatic. Agriculture is this nation's number one export and vitally important in sustaining a healthy economy.
Frankly, it's easy to take agriculture for granted in America. Our food is readily accessible and safe. For this, we're unbelievably fortunate . . . but that doesn't mean we don't have an obligation to recognize how it's made possible.
The Botetourt County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee is celebrating Ag Literacy Week March 9-13 in cooperation with Ag in the Classroom (AITC) as well as celebrating March 24, which is National Ag Day, hosted by the Agriculture Council of America. We would like to thank our partners this year who are helping us promote and celebrate these very important events: The Tap House Restaurant, Foot of the Mountain Café, Maw and Paws Diner, Botetourt County Libraries, Botetourt County School System and Ikenberry Orchards.
Ag Literacy Week and National Ag Day is a good time to reflect - and be grateful for - American agriculture. If you ate today be sure to thank a farmer!
LINDA WICKLINE
BUCHANAN
