My Sunday paper had a full page ad for Town and Country Renovations. One line caught my attention. GET A FREE ROLL OF TOILET PAPER WITH PURCHASE.
Hmmm... I've been unable to get toilet paper for a week now and I'm rather disturbed that this company has a stockpile of it, apparently. Another advertisement, full page, is for Safeside Tactical. This company states that "Having to cancel our Firearm Safety for Concealed Carry classes couldn't come at a worse time". Yup, my thoughts precisely. People are sick and dying and I REALLY need a GUN to protect myself. I have to assume I will be able SHOOT the virus if it comes close to my house.
I LOVE this newspaper ..... but the companies who advertise, not so much.
If those of you would donate to a nonprofit instead of buying a gun, you could help to make this earth a better (and safer) place.
NANCY TRUSSELL
ROANOKE
