Gill Roseberry's recent letter to the editor ("Impeach those seeking impeachment," Nov. 9) provides an interesting slant to the subject from the perspective of a career banker who spent his 30 plus years in banking regulation. Last I checked ACCOUNTABILITY is defined the same whether it be in "OUR" government or "OUR" chaste banking system.
TERRANCE D. MURPHY
SALEM
