U.S. founding fathers expected an informed citizenry to protect the freedom they accomplished. How can the citizenry be informed when multiple government entities are secretive and beyond the reach of voting? It is our responsibility to educate ourselves and hold these entities accountable. An example is the National Institute of Health.
Newsweek, April 29, 2020, reports that the National Institute of Health funded research on bat coronavirus at a biosafety level 4 laboratory in Wuhan, China backed by the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases led by Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the pandemic response team. The cost of this research? $7.4 million!
If the U.S. is engaged in such research, how can we blame the Chinese for the devastation of this pandemic? If the information in the Newsweek article is true, we are to blame for not restraining our government activities and expenditures. Can we afford to risk not addressing such activities and spending?
SUSAN BROWN
ROANOKE
