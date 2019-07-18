I feel compelled to report a positive encounter I recently experienced with three Roanoke City police officers.
On June 3, after walking along Tinker Creek Greenway with a friend, we returned to the parking lot and heard our car alarm blaring and there were three young men in and around the car. Our car was locked but the break-in was possible with a skinny arm and a stick to punch down the lock control. We actually observed one of the men get out of the car and walk away with iPhone cords dangling from his hand as he ran off into the woods behind Fallon Park. My wallet was taken from the console.
My friend got a good look at him and I was able to take a picture of one of the other young men, then I called the police.
When Sergeant Hicks arrived, he assessed the situation and immediately began working the case. Because of our ability to describe the men as 18 or under, he called School Resource Officer Woodruff and he arrived on scene within 15 minutes. Officer Underwood also arrived to assist Sergeant Hicks. They recognized the teen in my picture and were fairly certain of the identity of the other individuals, including the one who ran away with my wallet.
Within 24 hours the officers had interviewed the teen in the photograph, visited the teen who stole my wallet and returned my wallet with all of its contents.
These officers worked well together, were efficient and respectful of both my situation and the future of the young thieves.
I commend the leadership of this department and these men for respectfully handling this situation.
RICK BURCH JR.
ROANOKE