As a former collector of Civil War era militaria, I was puzzled by the recent article in The Roanoke Times regarding correcting the new UVa logo. To my knowledge the 'curves' on the handle of the cavalry sabre were there to provide the user of the weapon with a more secure grip when using the weapon. The surface of the grip of the sabers varied over the period of their use but always was a surface to increase the grasp of the user.
The athletic director needs to share her newfound knowledge with the experts on Antique Roadshow.
PHILLIP DEAN
ROANOKE
