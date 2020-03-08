As someone who lives in Roanoke and supports access to the full range of reproductive healthcare, I cannot let the claims made by Victoria Cobb in her recent op-ed (Feb. 12, "The consistent inconsistency of Virginia liberals") go unchallenged. Especially the false claims she makes about safe, legal abortion.
Among the many fabrications, Cobb falsely asserts that pending legislation would impact parental consent for abortion; however, there is no such legislation currently before the General Assembly.
Abortion is health care that one out of four women of reproductive age will utilize at some point in their lives. Ms. Cobb and others who want to make abortion illegal and criminalize women and their medical professionals, continue to use fear tactics to maintain a culture of stigma around this topic. They have no medical or scientific leg to stand on in the abortion debate and resort to a cruel strategy of dishonesty and misinformation under the guise of morality.
If anti-abortion members of our community want to have a discussion about health and safety, they should at least compare accurately. Abortion is ranked in safety as high or higher than other common procedures including colonoscopies, oral surgery and plastic surgery. Even though the risks are the same, if not less, abortion opponents like Ms. Cobb continue to suggest that abortion care be regulated in a completely different manner than other less stigmatized areas of health care.
We are also led by Ms. Cobb’s letter to believe that having an abortion will make you depressed and regretful. One of the largest studies looking at women’s emotions after an abortion found exactly the opposite. They found that five years after having an abortion, 95% of women said it was the right decision for them. The most common emotion experienced after an abortion? Relief.
When misinformation is spread in this way, it does nothing but breed fear and further stigmatize a common, safe medical procedure that one out of four women will have in their lifetime. As President John Adams said, “Facts are stubborn things; and whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates of our passions, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence.”
EMMA DUER
ROANOKE
