Republican voters of Roanoke and Southwest Virginia, please remember that YOU ARE COMPLICIT with President Trump's values!! That includes racism, problems with climate change, the China controversy, the present disruption of government because Trump wanted to disrupt the Constitution, anti-women and LGBT rights, a rich man who does not pay taxes, etc., etc.

When you vote Republican, is this the Republican you want?? Well, the economy is better... is it?? How many people in Virginia are working two or more jobs?? The economy in the middle of country is not so good due to lack of export of many items held up by the trade wars. Shall we return to the Jim Crow South?? I'm sure Trump can be talked into it. Being a Republican doesn't mean being a Trump supporter. Remember that when you vote for him, you are voting for hate. You are not voting for America.

AARON MULLINS

BLACKSBURG

