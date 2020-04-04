So now Trump is suddenly embracing "socialism" and "Big Government" remedies to deal with the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, after years of calling for the elimination of the safety net programs for the needy. Republicans have spent more than 40 years hollowing out the federal government, cutting entire agencies and departments, while giving corporations a $1.7 trillion bonanza of tax cuts and free giveaways to the wealthiest Americans. The wasted time during which to prepare for the crisis was filled with denial of this dangerous virus, calling it a Democratic hoax and fraud, and worst, saying he had it under control.
Now Americans are looking to the federal government to lead in this pandemic and national emergency. How can we believe he has the wherewithal when we watched and heard Trump and his minions in Congress complain of a bloated and corrupt government which needed to be dismantled.
His great decision to "drain the swamp" included the US pandemic response team - the whole department - more than 700 professionals trained and educated in the field, and now gone. This administration cut funding for the CDC and again has requested another 15% cut in the current budget.
How does the greatest country in the world run out of hospital beds, ventilators, surgical masks, and worse, the very tests needed to control coronavirus after being alerted by US intelligence agencies sounding the alarm in 2018?
The answer is simple, we as a nation, are led by a self-aggrandizing, lying, no-nothing, science denying individual with zero leadership qualities, who is "helped" along by an administration filled with boot licking, no experience loyalists.
I hope science will provide a vaccine for COVID-19, but I wish there were already a vaccine against abject stupidity.
S.A. MILLER
HARDY
