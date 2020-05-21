The profession I am in has been around for hundreds of years.

I am one of millions in my profession.

I am Female, Male, Young, and Old.

I am sometimes stressed at work, but I always look forward to my job and duties.

I work in the military, civilian and private life.

I work in the back ground and sometimes I am on the front lines.

I do not do this for recognition, but at times it’s nice to get recognized.

I am there to care and comfort you.

I am there in some of the most historic times in history.

I am there when you are grieving even though I may not show it at times but I am grieving along with you.

I am there for you when you are ill, sick or just tired.

I am there when you are born.

I am there when you pass on.

My job may be difficult at times but I love what I do.

I am sometimes called an angel of comfort but to me I am just doing my job.

I am ready to preform my duties even after I retire.

I do this every day because I care for you.

I am a Nurse.

LARRY HARDING

ROANOKE

The writer is the son and husband of nurses.

