The profession I am in has been around for hundreds of years.
I am one of millions in my profession.
I am Female, Male, Young, and Old.
I am sometimes stressed at work, but I always look forward to my job and duties.
I work in the military, civilian and private life.
I work in the back ground and sometimes I am on the front lines.
I do not do this for recognition, but at times it’s nice to get recognized.
I am there to care and comfort you.
I am there in some of the most historic times in history.
I am there when you are grieving even though I may not show it at times but I am grieving along with you.
I am there for you when you are ill, sick or just tired.
I am there when you are born.
I am there when you pass on.
My job may be difficult at times but I love what I do.
I am sometimes called an angel of comfort but to me I am just doing my job.
I am ready to preform my duties even after I retire.
I do this every day because I care for you.
I am a Nurse.
LARRY HARDING
ROANOKE
The writer is the son and husband of nurses.
