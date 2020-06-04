In the coming weeks we will be engaged in extensive debates about how America can be "safe" as the country returns to work. The topic of my dissertation was the concept of "safe" as it applies to the aviation industry, but I think the conclusions are equally applicable to the health question at hand.
The bottom line is that the concept of "safe" has been reified and objectified. We speak of "safe" as if it were a positive state or something that is real. How often have you heard someone say "is that airplane safe to fly?" Does that mean that you have a 50% chance of not crashing, a one in 10 chance, a one in 100 chance, and so on.
Something is not "safe" or "unsafe," but rather an assessment of acceptable risks. When someone ask if it is "safe" for the country to go back to work we must know their assessment of acceptable risks. The coming discussion should be based on balancing the health risks against the economic impact of not going back to work. There is obviously a trade off.
WINFRED GARST
BLACKSBURG
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.