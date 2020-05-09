I appreciate your national story on nursing homes and their COVID-19 catastrophes; but a local story is needed. The nursing homes can only be as secure and safe as the local Health Department and local hospitals provide support.
Testing of workers is not automatic if they become sick and should be moved to the front of the testing line, in my opinion. But they have to fight to even get tested and then wait for results...
The local and state Health Departments need to see that local hospitals are performing as required; are they taking all precautions to stop the spread of the virus? I don't think they are but I am not a health official nor do I have access to observe practices.
As a local journalism source, you should check out our own area to see if we are being kept safe. I am taking all the precautions, but it is easy to see people that are not and perhaps neither are the places we want to be secure if we get ill.
LARRY CURFISS
SALEM
