Dear God, if you are still listening and are not thoroughly disgusted with us, please heal our nation from the terrible division and havoc we have experienced in recent years.
Please remind us that you did not create us to be either red or blue, that hateful words often lead to hateful deeds, that even misleading statements can lead to tragedies.
Forgive us too, our many transgressions for which we should know better not to do. And if our current tribulation is a sign of your disapproval, please teach all of us, especially our leaders from whom we expect to set a good example, the meaning of humility and compassion.
Thank you for listening....
ROSEMARY HAWKINS
ROANOKE
