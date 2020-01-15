As 100 communities adopt Second Amendment Sanctuary resolutions, the leftist elite in Richmond continue to misunderstand this movement among the citizenry.
Attorney General Mark Herring's December 20 opinion stated “When the General Assembly passes new gun safety laws they will be enforced, and they will be followed. These [2A Sanctuary] resolutions have no legal force, and they’re just part of an effort by the gun lobby to stoke fear.”
He ends with this:“It is my opinion that these resolutions have no legal effect. It is further my opinion that localities and local constitutional officer cannot nullify state laws and must comply with gun violence prevention measures that the General Assembly may enact.”
What he, Senator Saslaw (the author of SB16 which requires the state to confiscate certain specific types of firearms), and other Democrats don’t understand is the underlying forces behind these resolutions.
The locally-elected officials in all these communities, by approving these 2A Sanctuary Resolutions are sending a message to both its citizens and local law enforcement officers: “We know and expect that you will use your discretion to place justice over the law.”
Cops and deputies do this every day and these ‘unjust’ confiscatory laws are merely the latest. Let Mr. Saslaw and Herring come to our homes and farms, knock on our doors and confiscate our Remington 1100s (one of the most common semi-auto shotguns used for bird hunting and skeet and trap), our Colt 1911s which our father or grandfather carried in the World War, not to mention our AR-15 style rifles.
Unless Mr. Herring is now directing all law enforcement officers to issue tickets to every motorist who drives 26 miles per hour along the road fronting a school when those yellow lights are flashing; he needs to leave law enforcement to those who know the difference between justice and the law, without any political bias bought and paid for by George Soros and Michael Bloomberg.
Given that, Mr. Herring when is your opinion directing NoVA Commonwealth’s Attorney Parisa Dehghani-Tafti to prosecute all crimes, not just the ones she wants, coming (and will HB 67 apply to her)?
KEN STILES
BLACKSBURG
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.