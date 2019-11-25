A story is told, that upon exiting the Constitutional Convention Benjamin Franklin was asked by a group of citizens what sort of government the delegates had created, a monarchy or republic? His answer was: "A republic, if you can keep it." Because it requires the constant attention and devotion of all citizens to be informed and involved.
Today, Republicans condone a president who lies incessantly, cheats, bullies, calls the press/media fake news and enemies of the people, has probably violated the Hatch Act, was named as an unindicted co-conspirator in the Stormy Daniels case for violating campaign finance laws, thumbs his nose at congressional oversight and extorts Ukraine for his personal gain. All while he destroys the institutions that make America great.
Yet it seems that every single Republican aligns with Donald Trump and basically say that only Donald Trump speaks the truth.
Folks, we stand perilously close to losing this republic.
So, I ask Republicans...what are we going to have - A republic or a monarchy?
STEPHEN M. HATCHETT
ROANOKE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.