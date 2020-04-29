I read Nikki Giovanni’s letter (April 4) “Class of 2020 made sacrifice” several times to make sure I was fully understanding the content. I am hoping the second paragraph about a monument in honor of the class of 2020 which has “given up the joy of throwing their caps to the heavens shouting Go Hokies” was written as tongue-in-cheek.
Surely neither Ms. Giovanni nor any member of the class of 2020 would put themselves in the same category as soldiers of war and expect a monument to be built. If they do, shame on them! They are only “sacrificing” a graduation, which perhaps will remind these students what is REALLY important in life.
MARTHA DEAN
ROANOKE
