Patience, it is widely said, is a Virtue. One that seems to come easily to some people, whereas for others it may present great difficulties. As for myself, I fall into this latter category.
Until now, when COVID-19, the coronavirus, has upended a huge portion of life as it once was. And, as it continues to be a potential threat day after day, week after week, and perhaps month after month with no predictable conclusion in sight according to most authorities, our capacities to deal with this are strained even for those who ordinarily can deal with most situations.
But wait, could this not be for some of us, if we are fortunate enough and patient enough to hold to the stringent restrictions our Governor Northam has established as a means of limiting the spread of this virus, that despite our limitations we may find ourselves acquiring the Virtue of Patience despite ourselves as an outcome to this lengthy period required?
There is, however, a factor to be considered that may interfere with this possibility—
The President of the United States is hardly a prime example of such patience even in the face of the dangers the virus poses in our nation as in our own area and throughout the world where it is still active and rising, at this writing. Which is why, I believe it is his declarations of “liberating” us from the restrictions we are under which has given birth to a new but growing movement of those who, also wanting to be liberated are protesting the limitations, and choosing to return to what was once normal life…endangering others.
What is to become of all this now? For myself I think I can see that I am learning this virtue—on a deeper level than ever before, and I hope that perhaps others as well can see and hope that perhaps despite the dark side of the pandemic Patience and other positive developments may be seen once this is over-- Let us Hope so…
ALWYN MOSS
BLACKSBURG
