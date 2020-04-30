In times like these everyone must consider themselves and their families first and foremost. Charity really does begin at home. However, humans seem to always be at their best when things are at their worst. I see it in people’s eyes, we are now making more eye contact and giving kind smiles, albeit from a distance. We realize we have taken each other for granted. And are hoping it is not too late.
Thankfully we are by far the richest nation on earth. The government approved a $2.2 trillion relief package dubbed the CARES Act. It provides much needed help for public health, small businesses, state and local governments, individuals and big corporations. No mention of nonprofits though.
I worry about the entities that have always been there for us when we needed and now are in dire straits themselves. And sadly, mostly forsaken. I am speaking of nonprofit charitable institutions like Goodwill. Goodwill Industries of the Valleys has had to close their stores which account for a large portion of the revenue they use to train people for jobs and to provide numerous other community services. Even now they have a virtual job board available while many are not working themselves. Their very survival could be at stake.
Please ask Congress to provide #Relief4Charities that will allow nonprofits to continue to deliver vital mission services to their community. Don’t allow those who never forgot us to be forgotten themselves. No one can afford to be forgotten in this crisis.
GENE ST. CLAIR
NEW CASTLE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.