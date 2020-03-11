In response to Gretchen Miller's Feb. 27 letter, "Casey column was rude," Gretchen, Dear Heart, you must have temporarily forgotten your mother's rule when you wrote about Dan Casey's column on Virginians joining the Mountain State (Jan. 28).

Instead of "his column in the paper is just trash" which sounds rude, why not "his column in the paper is perfect for the bottom of the bird cage?" which not only sounds kinder, but is practical.

P.S. I'm actually a HUGE fan of Dan Casey.

SALLY MOOK

BLACKSBURG

